Tiger withdrawal ‘not as serious as it sounds’

“He tried to work it out last night but didn’t really get it worked out. Then he had treatment on it starting pretty early this morning, for probably the past three hours, but he can’t get the spasm out.

“He can move around, he just can’t make a full rotation on the swing. So that’s where we are, he feels terrible. He wants to be here. He just feels terrible that he can’t finish it out today.” This was only Tiger’s third appearance back after his long-term injury lay-off, and he is expected to play a further two events this month at the Genesis Open and Honda Classic in the run up to April’s Masters at Augusta. Initial news of his withdrawal in Dubai may have worried Tiger fans, but Steinberg suggested it wouldn’t affect the legend’s comeback. “He’ll get it to calm down,” Steinberg added of the spasm. “Forget about the long-term, the short-term prognosis, he hopes he’ll be strong; based on the fact that it’s not that nerve pain I just alluded to. “Look, he doesn’t have the strongest back in the world, right. So it’s probably easier to spasm because of the issues he’s had.” This is the event’s second high profile withdrawal after Rory McIlroy informed organisers before the tournament that he wouldn’t be able to play due to a rib injury. “Obviously, losing Tiger from the tournament is a big blow, but what is most important is his health — as it was with Rory,” said Mohammad Juma Bu Amim, vice-chairman and chief executive officer of the event’s organisers Golf in Dubai. “We don’t want him playing and doing any lasting damage. We wish him a speedy recovery,” he added.









