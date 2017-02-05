Swede Stenson not too discontent with second in Dubai

“He kept it tidy, took his chances when he had them and saved himself when he needed to. He did all the things you need to do to win a tournament, so congratulations to him. He’s a worthy champion and I’ll be back next year trying to make it a second time.”

In 17 appearances in Dubai, Stenson has now recorded seven top 10s. Leading fourth-round scores in the $2.5 million Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday at the par-72 Emirates Golf Club: 269 — Sergio Garcia (ESP) 65-67-68-69 272 — Henrik Stenson (SWE) 68-68-67-69 274 — Lasse Jensen (DEN) 69-70-70-65, Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 72-70-65-67 276 — Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 69-72-68-67, Peter Uihlein (USA) 69-68-69-69 277 — Brandon Stone (RSA) 70-69-70-68, George Coetzee (RSA) 66-70-70-71 278 — Stephen Gallacher (SCO) 72-71-69-66, Magnus A Carlsson (SWE) 71-68-71-68 279 — Rafael Cabrera-Bello (ESP) 71-69-69-70, Nacho Elvira (ESP) 67-68-72-72 280 — Graeme McDowell (NIR) 68-72-68-72, Raphael Jacquelin (FRA) 70-71-66-73 281 — Thongchai Jaidee (THA) 70-71-73-67, Chris Paisley (ENG) 71-66-70-74, Prom Meesawat (THA) 69-68-68-76, Ian Poulter (ENG) 67-71-67-76 282 — Anirban Lahiri (IND) 69-75-70-68, Mike Lorenzo-Vera (FRA) 72-71-70-69, Chris Wood (ENG) 70-72-68-72, Maximillian Kieffer (GER) 69-70-70-73









