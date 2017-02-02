Sergio Garcia fears weather will wreck his lead

“The wind was definitely blowing harder as we went on, and it was definitely playing tougher, we’ll see. It’s supposed to blow hard. That’s the forecast but you never know out here,” added Garcia, whose last win on the Europe Tour was in Qatar in 2014.

Aguilar got a clean three birdies on either nine for a six under 66 to share tied for second with Coetzee a stroke behind Garcia. “I feel good, every time you beat the course it’s nice,” said the Chilean. “The course is playing really good, the greens are perfect, I’m quite happy with the round I played today, not too many mistakes.” It follows on from a tied for 41st place finish for Aguilar in Qatar last weekend where he shot six under despite a third round 75. “I played well last week except for Saturday. I’ve been playing OK. I just need to put together four rounds in a row.” Coetzee, who started with a bogey before three outward birdies and four more on his return, was also upbeat with his round especially as he comes into this event off the back of a missed cut in Qatar last week. “I haven’t had the best start to the year, so it’s obviously nice to get a nice round in early on,” said the South African. “I hit some good shots, waited for my birdies and didn’t try to force them, I played my game and luckily they came. “With this wind it will play trickier but the surfaces are pretty good so there’s no reason not to make birdies.”









