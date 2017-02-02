Poulter shoots best round since return from injury

“But I’m happy, five under par is a good score. It’s a course that I’ve not played for nine years and I had to familiarise myself with it again, and I’ve done that pretty well today.”

In six previous appearances at this event Poulter has never finished higher than the mid-thirties in the leaderboard, but he’ll be hoping to beat that after equalling his record best round here of 67, which was last achieved in the second round of 2006. “I feel brilliant knowing that this is one of my lowest rounds here. There was never any reason why I shouldn’t play this golf course well.”









