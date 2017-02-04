Omega extends Dubai Desert Classic sponsorship until 2021

“It combines precision and style and perfectly represents the qualities we strive for as a watchmaker. We are proud to continue our support.”

Mohammad Juma Bu Amim, vice-chairman and chief executive officer of Golf in Dubai, who organise both events, said: “This city attracts people from all over the world looking for a unique and luxurious experience, so naturally, Omega is a perfect fit. “The fact that Omega has chosen to continue sponsoring this event is further proof of its commitment to the region.” The Desert Classic has been on the European Tour since 1989, while the women’s event has been part of the Ladies European Tour since 2006. As part of the deal Omega will supply the winner’s watch for both tournaments as well as a hole-in-one watch for any golfer lucky enough to ace the seventh hole.









