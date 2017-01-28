Marjan and Al Hassani fly Arab flag at mega Dubai Desert Classic

“We just have to go out there and be positive,” said Marjan, the first professional golfer from the Arab world to win a MENA Golf Tour event, a feat he achieved at the 2014 Ras Al Khaimah Classic.

“I missed the cut at Emirates Golf Club last year by one shot, so obviously the first goal is to try and make it to the weekend. I just need to relax and go out there and not think about everyone else and just play my own game,” said Marjan, who graduated to the professional ranks after winning the MENA Golf Tour’s Amateur Order of Merit title in the inaugural edition of the tour in 2011.