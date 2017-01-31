India can win a Major within a decade: Lahiri

“That’s my long term goal and that’s the one thing I want to accomplish before hanging my boots up. That’s what I’m working towards but I need to get myself back into the Majors. I’ve dropped out of the Top-50 as a result of not playing consistently in the States, but I’ve been in the game long enough to know that can change pretty quickly. So, hopefully a good week this week will get me moving in the right direction again,” added Lahiri, who made a breakthrough in 2015 with two wins in Europe only to suffer some adjustment in 2016 after making the leap to play in America.

“I can’t say I’m the frontrunner to become the first Indian to win a Major. I don’t believe in that attitude, I just believe in trying to become a better golfer. “Finishing tied for fifth in 2015 was important for confidence, but it seems like a lifetime ago now. I need to get back on that train of confidence because that’s what it comes down to, and that’s what I’m hoping to do.”









