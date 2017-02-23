Darren Clarke: Extra wildcard pick wouldn’t have helped at 2016 Ryder Cup

“I think that is completely at the captain’s discretion and the way he wants to go with the team,” Clarke told Gulf News in an exclusive interview in Abu Dhabi, where he took part in this month’s Gary Player Invitational at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club. “Knowing Thomas the way I do and the amount of research and stats he’s gone in looking at it, he would only have requested that if he thought it would have been beneficial. So from my point of view, the captain is there to get the results that we all as Europeans want, so he should be given whatever he wants to have.”