Consistent Johnson is a strong and deserved No. 1

Of course, Dustin has loads and loads of talent. But where he really scores over others is his athleticism. He is easily one of the strongest, and yet most flexible, players on the Tour. I have read a story about the American that he could have walked into any sports team in his school and college days. I think we are lucky that he finally chose to stay with golf.

Because he is so powerfully built, a powerful swing comes easily to him. I don't mean to say to hit the ball miles like Dustin, you have got to be as muscular as him, but his natural athleticism definitely helps. Fans are in awe of his driving prowess, but there is a lot more to his game. I think he is an exceptionally good putter as well, especially from the five-to-15 feet range. He really is a complete package, and he is on top of his game right now. The World Super 6 Perth made a fantastic debut on the European Tour. I thought the players and the fans clearly bought into the concept of the combination of strokeplay and match play format. There definitely was a lot of emotions involved, with the players having to go through two cuts, then a series of one-on-one matches. I thought it was fitting that Brett Rumford, who played so well over the strokeplay part and led by five shots after 54 holes, also prevailed in the shoot-outs. Justice prevailed this time, but it will not always be the case, but that is something we players have to live up to. I was one of the 24 players who managed to make it to the Sunday, and I even made it to the shoot-out hole. I'd say there are a few logistical issues that need to be resolved with the final day, but they are more to do with players and do not take away anything from the fan experience. Overall, I'd say the new experiment was a massive success. — Jeev Milkha Singh is a four-time champion on the European Tour

