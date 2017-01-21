Aphibarnrat well on course for more riches

Aphibarnrat, apart from his expensive desires, also wants to do well on the European Tour for his country and set an example for the next generation of the youth in Thailand.

“Of course, it is very important for my country and there are many in the new generation who look forward to me on the Tour. I believe that few more players from Thai can make it big and stand at the same position where I’m at the moment. So I try to do everything in the best of abilities that can make Thailand proud,” said Aphibarnrat, who has three wins on The European Tour under his belt.