Amateur star Curtis scripts his own Luck

India’s SSP Chawrasia, back on the European Tour after a gap of one year, finished with two under. On round one he played exceptionally well and had the second best score of four under among the afternoon starters. On Friday, however, he lost his way on the front nine. After a bogey on third, he erred again on fifth and sixth. Nevertheless, after going on until the 16th he managed a birdie on the 17th and that virtually allowed him to make the cut.