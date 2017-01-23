Abu Dhabi gets a thumbs-up from top golfers

European No. 1 Henrik Stenson, despite figuring in all the 11 editions, has still not found the key to success here at the capital course and had to once again leave with ‘mixed feelings.’ After finishing joined eighth with 13-under along with his compatriot Peter Hanson and England Lee Westwood, Stenson said: “I think I played good enough to potentially go all the way this week, but at the same time, I played 18 holes in six weeks and that was the Pro-Am here on Wednesday. You’re going to make one or two little mistakes when you haven’t played much golf, and given that, I’m really happy with the state of my game and managing to be up in contention,” said the 40-year-old.