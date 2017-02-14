Leicester have to play weakened teams in FA Cup and Champions League

The other lesson to take from this is if you win an unexpected title and suddenly have previously average-rated players now priced miles above their stock, sell, because if they stay they are not going to have the same motivation to save you once they have come down from the mountain of Premier League winning glory.

It was time for Leicester to cash in, refresh and replenish, and both club and player missed that chance as those players will now never go for the price or opportunities they once could have done. There’s no loyalty in football, as the inevitable sacking of Ranieri will demonstrate.









