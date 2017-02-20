Boot Room: Pep Guardiola needs to believe in Sergio Aguero

They may be well off the pace in the league, but in the Uefa Champions League, with a bit of give and take on theory, the actual practical output could see them surpass last year’s semi-final best finish. City are a team that might not do it over the course of a season, but with the quality they have, they could certainly pull off a cup surprise in Europe. But to achieve that they need Aguero back in action and back to his best — and that means someone’s got to bend.