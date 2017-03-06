Boot Room: Howe about an Englishman for a change?

For someone like Howe, what’s the next move? If the Arsenal job gets taken up by Allegri that leaves the top four block booked by foreigners for another few years. Then he may have to aim for a mid-table side with loftier ambitions like Everton, so there’s undoubtedly a glass ceiling for English managers, who get overlooked for a lack of top experience, but ironically don’t get the chance to prove themselves at the highest level. I’d hazard a guess that if England’s greatest manager of all-time, Brian Clough, was around now, he’d probably either be a pundit or in charge of a yo-yo Championship side. Legendary former Arsenal defender Tony Adams, meanwhile, a one-time shoe-in for the Arsenal job, was last at work with Gabala of Azerbaijan in 2011.