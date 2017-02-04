Inter sinner Icardi has an opportunity to repent

Lopez’s children live with Icardi and Nara, and the tensions between the former teammates have often spilt over into the tabloid magazine press. On the pitch, they have also been evident: on two occasions Lopez has refused Icardi’s hand when offered at the pre-match shake.

Messi and Lopez have been friends for years and recently Argentina legend Diego Maradona weighed in when he told Canale 5: “He’s a traitor. “He (Icardi) can’t go to dinner with his teammates then get married to the wife of his friend. “He’ll pay for what he did to Maxi Lopez.” Icardi caused more controversy earlier this season when he published an autobiography in which he made false claims about incidents involving hardline ‘ultra’ supporters of the club. The supporters’ backlash was such that Icardi had to republish his book after amending certain passages in the text. Yet Icardi, thanks to his goals per minutes played ratio, is currently one of the top strikers in Europe. And against Juventus, he has often been decisive, scoring openers, late equalisers and match-winners with impressive regularity. Last September Icardi hit a second-half leveller, 10 minutes before Ivan Perisic’s 78th minute winner for Inter handed Juve their first defeat of the season in a 2-1 San Siro upset. On Saturday, Bauza will also have one eye on Juve’s man of the moment, playmaker Dybala, a player for whom Pioli practically admitted Inter don’t have the antidote. Asked how to stop the Argentine starlet, he went off course, replying: “They have great players, their (tactical) formation is working well. We have to focus on trying to keep the right balance.” But Juventus are unbeaten at home in the league in their past 27 games, and if Inter are to break that run Pioli admits there is only one solution. “We have to play as a team. All their players are great. And we’ll only keep pace with them if we play as a team. Although, we do have some top players ourselves. “We know that when we play with intensity, we can do damage. Juventus are the strongest team in Italy but Inter are one of the few sides capable of causing them problems.” More from Serie A Juve boss Allegri: Scudetto race far from over

Euro disaster as AC Milan sink to another loss

Totti’s penalty sinks second-tier Cesena

Joy of six beckons for new-look Juve









