West Ham manager hospitalised

London: West Ham manager Slaven Bilic spent two days in hospital this week after a bad bout of flu, according to reports on Thursday.
Bilic is believed to have checked himself into a London hospital on Sunday following West Ham’s 3-1 win at Middlesbrough last Saturday.
The 48-year-old Croatian was feeling unwell before and during the Middlesbrough match and ended up staying in hospital under observation until Tuesday.
Bilic is reported to be recovering at home and is expected to return to take training sometime in the next few days.
West Ham have seen some of their other staff and players hit by a sickness bug, with winger Michail Antonio having been ill before the win over Crystal Palace on January 14.
The Hammers are not in FA Cup action this weekend, so Bilic will be preparing for the visit of Manchester City on February 1 when he return from the illness.