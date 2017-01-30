Welbeck looks to make most of comeback

“The thought of coming back definitely helped. I think because I had this experience before, coming back from an injury, I kind of knew what to expect even though it’s a tough time.

“The end game is to be back out on the pitch and playing in the first team and I got that opportunity. I’m certainly looking forward to doing it many more times.” Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was forced to watch from the stands at St Mary’s on Saturday as he started his four-game touchline ban after being charged for misconduct following his altercation with the fourth official during the home defeat of Burnley. Against Southampton, Wenger’s absence from the dug-out had little impact and Theo Walcott, scorer of a weekend hat-trick insists it will be no different against Watford. “We’re on the pitch, we just try to do our job,” Walcott said. “When things are going well it’s great, it’s obviously important for the manager to be there, but he was in the dressing room before and after the game and during half-time, but we know our jobs.” While Arsenal have every right to feel confident about extending their unbeaten run in 2017, Watford will arrive low on confidence after a humiliating FA Cup exit at the hands of League One Millwall. Without a win in seven league games, the last thing Mazzarri’s side needed was to find themselves on the receiving end of one of the shocks of the fourth round. The manager has blamed a lengthy injury list for his side’s dip in form but was confident following the recent draw at Bournemouth that with players coming back, there were signs of improvement. But the Millwall defeat may force a rethink. “I am very disappointed, angry, disappointed for our fans,” said Mazzarri, who made a number of changes to his line-up and is under growing pressure. “We conceded a goal when we were pushing, it seemed like we were never going to conceded but we conceded, disappointing. “It’s normal that in one game it doesn’t go your way. Now we have to concentrate on what is to come. “We still miss some players, this is why we have to change formation. Now we have 16 games and I want a team that for 16 games fights for every ball and helps us move up the table.” Goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon was stretchered off against Millwall joining Valon Behrami, Roberto Peyreyra, Nordin Amrabat and Isaac Success on the sidelines. More from Premier League Ranieri doesn’t fear the sack at Leicester City

