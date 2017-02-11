Wednesday rout Birmingham to boost play-off push

London: Sheffield Wednesday consolidated their position in the Championship play-off places as on-loan Middlesbrough striker Jordan Rhodes inspired a 3-0 win over Birmingham on Friday.
Rhodes and Sam Winnall showed why Wednesday brought in the pair during the January transfer window as they both bagged their first goals for the club at Hillsborough.
Rhodes opened the scoring early on and fellow striker Winnall, a 500,000-pounds capture from Barnsley, doubled the lead after the break. Adam Reach added Wednesday’s third late on to ensure his side moved five points clear of seventh-placed Norwich in the fight for a top six finish.