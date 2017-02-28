Vardy-inspired Leicester sink Liverpool in Premier League

Save for the presence of Wilfred Ndidi and the absence of the departed N’Golo Kante, it was the team that won the title and there was energy and aggression to Leicester’s play from the off.

Vardy set the tone within seconds, flying in on Sadio Mane with a challenge that perhaps should have earned him a caution, and before long the visitors’ goal was bring peppered. Sumptuous Simon Mignolet was tested three times in the first 18 minutes, fielding a header from Robert Huth, pushing Okazaki’s flicked header behind and parrying from Vardy, while Huth headed over. The breakthrough came in the 28th minute and it was lifted straight from Leicester’s 2015-16 songbook. Marc Albrighton’s slide-rule pass freed Vardy to scuttle in behind Joel Matip and steer a shot past Mignolet for his first goal in eight league games. The King Power Stadium erupted and the home fans were on their feet again in the 39th minute as Drinkwater got in on the act. Albrighton’s cross from the left was headed away by James Milner and fell kindly for Drinkwater, who speared a sumptuous 25-yard shot into the bottom-right corner. Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel showed alertness to thwart Coutinho and Emre Can either side of Drinkwater’s strike and Coutinho tested him again early in the second half. Vardy put the hosts 3-0 up on the hour, leaping above Can to glance a fine header past Mignolet from Christian Fuchs’s in-swinging cross. An ode to the popular Ranieri from the home fans had just faded away when Coutinho netted in the 69th minute, slotting in from Can’s pass to deny Leicester a first clean sheet in 11 matches. But despite late pressure, they succeeded in holding Klopp’s men at arm’s length, with Schmeichel denying substitute Divock Origi and fumbling a Coutinho strike just wide of his right-hand post. More from Premier League Bilic reveals Chinese admiration for Carroll

