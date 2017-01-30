Sutton shock Leeds to reach fifth round

London: Jamie Collins became a hero on Sunday as his penalty secured non-league Sutton a 1-0 win over second-tier highflyers Leeds United and a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time. Sutton, whose assistant coach Ian Baird ironically captained Leeds to the 1987 FA Cup semi-finals, join Lincoln in the last 16, the first time in the competition’s history two non-league clubs have reached the fifth round.