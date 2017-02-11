Stoke, West Brom clash over ‘loser’ voicemail

London: West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis called Ryan Shawcross, captain of his former club Stoke City, a “loser” in a voicemail message, according to Stoke manager Mark Hughes.
Shawcross had accused West Brom of leaking the news that Saido Berahino had served an eight-week ban for failing a drugs test prior to joining Stoke from West Brom last month. West Brom won 1-0 when the teams met at The Hawthorns in the Premier League last weekend and Hughes claims Pulis insulted Shawcross in a voicemail message.
“We were annoyed with a number things,” Hughes said, in comments published in British newspapers on Saturday. “I was annoyed with their manager ringing up Ryan on the Monday morning after the game and calling him a loser. I wasn’t too happy with that.”