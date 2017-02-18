Spurs will win EPL within four years: Redknapp

London: Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has predicted that the club will win the English Premier League (EPL) within the next four years.
“I have absolutely loved the way they have played — their football, the pace of the full-backs. Tottenham will go on and win the Premier League in the next three or four years,” Redknapp told BBC Radio 5.
Redknapp took Tottenham to the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2011, during his four-year tenure at the club. “They’ve not been up there with the big spenders. Now with the new stadium the crowds are going to nearly double,” he said acknowledging Mauricio Pochettino’s men.
“The man who owns the club, Joe Lewis, is up there with the richest men in the world. So there’s certainly no shortage of money,” he said.