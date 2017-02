Spurs seek consistency ahead of Sunderland tie

The manager had made nine changes to the side that started in the draw with Manchester City the previous weekend, but Janssen — who appeared as a second half substitute — believes Son should be above criticism.

“If you see what Sonny has done all season, it’s incredible,” Janssen told the club’s official website. “He’s done well in every game and when he is on the pitch he shows what he can do. “He is working very hard as well and you can see what kind of qualities he has. He’s a very, very good player, he helped us today and he’s helped us all season. “He was very important and he got us through to the next round.” Son led the attack in the absence of Harry Kane who was ruled out after picking up a knock against City. The England striker is expected to be fit enough to make the trip to the Stadium of Light which could mean Son drops to the bench or operates in a deeper role. The draw at City ended a run of six straight league victories that included the defeat of leaders Chelsea and Pochettino will be well aware his side have to piece together another winning streak if they are to close the gap on Antonio Conte’s side. Spurs are nine points behind the leaders, but are about to enter a run of 12 league games that throws up just one meeting — away at Liverpool — with one of the current top six. Kieran Trippier picked up a hip injury against Wycombe, and joins fellow defenders Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Danny Rose on the injury list. Sunderland are rock bottom after failing to win in their last seven games as injuries begin to mount for David Moyes’ squad. Eight players are currently unavailable in what has become the Wearside club’s fifth consecutive relegation fight. Swedish midfielder Seb Larsson revealed: “Some days we walk out to train and we’ve only had eight or nine fit lads from the first team, which I don’t think I’ve experienced before. “It’s frustrating for the manager not to have all his squad available, but you can’t dwell on it.” More from Premier League Schmeichel: Manchester City are going backwards

