Sigurdsson strike stuns Liverpool at home

It was Swansea, for all the pressure they had to absorb, who came closest to scoring before the interval. Midfielder Tom Carroll, signed from Tottenham during the week, ran in from the left on to Sigurdsson’s pass infield and struck the outside of the near post from a tight angle, via a deflection off Dejan Lovren.

Both Carroll and fellow debutant Martin Olsson, brought in from Norwich, performed solidly, with the Swedish full-back making one positive attacking run that ended when he was body-checked by Ragnar Klavan. One excellent turn from Coutinho just after the half-hour mark allowed him to create a chance for Firmino, who would have scored but for Alfie Mawson’s block. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s frustration grew as Swansea went ahead with little more than two minutes of the second half played. Not for the first time this season, Liverpool conceded from a set piece; Sigurdsson’s corner was headed down by Federico Fernandez, Wayne Routledge blocked off the defender and the ball bounced loose for Llorente to prod in from eight yards. Astonishingly, Llorente scored again from Swansea’s next attack, barely four minutes later. Olsson and Carroll combined down the left, and the former Tottenham man crossed for the Spain striker to climb between Lovren and Klavan, planting a downward header past Simon Mignolet. Liverpool, however, pulled a goal back within three minutes. James Milner crossed from the left, the ball drifted over Olsson, and Firmino guided a header into the bottom corner of the net. Swansea continued to threaten but Klopp’s side equalised with little more than 20 minutes to go courtesy of a superbly constructed goal. Georginio Wijnaldum controlled a pass down the left touchline, and looped in a cross that Firmino gathered on the chest under pressure from two Swansea defenders, before hooking a first-time shot past Lukasz Fabianski. Yet having worked their way back into the match, Liverpool fell behind again amid chaotic defending. Carroll charged into the penalty area after taking on Llorente’s pass and, as Klavan slid in to challenge, the ball ran loose for Sigurdsson to steer beyond the exposed Mignolet. Swansea had more nervous moments to come, with Fabianski blocking substitute Divock Origi’s shot on the turn following a Milner corner, and then watching helplessly as Adam Lallana looped a header against the bar. But the visitors, denied victory by an Everton stoppage-time equaliser on their last visit to Merseyside in November, hung on to all three points. More from Premier League Sunderland sign Lescott until end of season

