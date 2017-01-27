Pochettino to visit ‘hero’ Mason in hospital

London: Tottenham manager Maurico Pochettino is to visit Hull midfielder Ryan Mason in hospital because the former Spurs player remains a very special person to the Argentinian manager. Mason, whom Pochettino sold to Hull for a reported 13 million pounds (15.3m, $16.3) just prior to the beginning of this season, fractured his skull in a horrific clash of heads with Chelsea’s Gary Cahill last Sunday. According to his club, he is making “excellent progress”. Pochettino, who was in Barcelona with the Spurs players when the incident took place, said 25-year-old Mason was a hero in his own household. “Yes, a little bit, I cannot lie,” replied Pochettino, who along with the players sent Mason a video.