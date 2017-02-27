  • March 1, 2017
    Last updated 8 minutes ago

premier league

Pochettino: Kane growing into a Tottenham legend

Hat-trick hero praised to the rafters by Spurs boss

AFP
18:10 February 27, 2017

London: Mauricio Pochettino believes Harry Kane is on course to becoming a Tottenham Hotspur great after the striker scored the 100th club goal of his career.

Kane, 23, scored a first half hat-trick in his club’s 4-0 victory over Stoke City, reaching the century mark with his first goal and ending the game with his season tally on 22 goals.

“Harry has the profile to be a legend [at Tottenham],” said the Spurs manager. “Maybe he’s starting to be a legend with the goals he’s scoring and the way he behaves.

“He is so professional. I’ve said many times for me one of the best strikers in the world.”

More from Premier League