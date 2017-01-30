Playing on deadline day a distraction: Allardyce

London: Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity. Palace, who are third-bottom of the table and two points away from safety, make the trip to the south coast to face 12th-placed Bournemouth on Tuesday. “We’ve got to start getting results, beginning with Bournemouth. Games are slipping by,” Allardyce told reporters. “Playing a game right on the last day of the window affects the mentality of the players,” Allardyce said.