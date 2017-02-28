Muted Mourinho knows United still have a way to go

He knew Southampton had brought greater spirit to the occasion. He will be aggrieved at how easily Chris Smalling was turned for the excellent Manolo Gabbiadini’s second goal, and by Paul Pogba’s inability to impose himself on the game. He will have been upset generally by United’s defending and disjointed attacking. He may even have been a touch embarrassed to be leaving London with the trophy. Without ‘Zlatan’, the cup would be bobbing its way to Southampton.