Mourinho: Europa League may be best way to join elite

“The Europa League is very difficult but it’s a target for us and if we beat Rostov and we find ourselves in the quarter-final, then we have to think really seriously about the Europa League because in this moment we are still in the last 16,” Mourinho said. “[With] the last 16 we are still far [from the final], but when a team get into the last eight and you go to the quarter-final draw, you smell the final. The quarter-final — you smell the final and then in a certain period of the season I have to analyse my team, the players, the condition of everyone and I have to make choices. I have to make choices, but choices that I would always share with my owners, with my board.”