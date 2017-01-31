Mkhitaryan promises United focus on four fronts

“It’s great for them to play their first game,” said the Armenian. “You know as a player that, when young players come into the squad, you have to help them and offer them some advice and I thought they both did well on what is a great experience for them.”

After a tough beginning to his United career, in which Mkhitaryan did not start a league game for nearly three months, the 26 million pounds ($32 million, Dh117.4 million) pre-season signing from Borussia Dortmund has emerged as a key member of Mourinho’s squad. “Since he came into the team, we and Micki himself thought he was ready,” said Mourinho. “He had a good impact immediately, then he had a break with the injury against Tottenham, and then he came back and played quite well. So we are happy with him.” England full-back Luke Shaw was handed his first start in two months against Wigan but is far from certain to retain his place when United return to league action. And Bastian Schweinsteiger, who started a game for the first time in over a year, is unlikely to be involved either despite Mourinho having confirmed that the German has been named in his squad, submitted to UEFA, for the knockout stages of the Europa League. Meanwhile Andy Robertson could become the latest player to leave Hull in January after Burnley launched a 10 million pounds bid for the left-back. The Tigers have already sold Jake Livermore and Robert Snodgrass for a combined 20 million pounds ($25 million) during this month’s transfer window, and they could now be joined by the Scotland international. Hull have been linked with Sporting Lisbon’s Dutch defender Marvin Zeegelaar as a potential replacement ahead of the January 31 transfer deadline. Robertson’s former club Dundee United are entitled to 10 per cent of any profit on the 22-year-old, who moved to the KCOM Stadium for 2.85 million pounds in 2014. Marco Silva’s side travel to Old Trafford occupying a place in the relegation zone after one victory in their last 11 league games. The Portuguese coach is desperate to hang onto the likes of Robertson after this month’s high-profile departures, and he said: “We need to sign players, not for players to leave.” More from Premier League Ranieri doesn’t fear the sack at Leicester City

Schmeichel: Manchester City are going backwards

Yorke supports Rooney China move

Manchester United legends hail Griezmann swoop









