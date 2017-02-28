Jurgen Klopp’s concerns mount as Liverpool sputter

He doesn’t seem to have a “Plan B” if the team’s high-energy pressing game isn’t working. When Liverpool’s players are on their game, they can blow opponents away — see, for example, how they overwhelmed Tottenham and the fact they scored more than four goals in a single game on eight occasions from August to December — but otherwise they are easy to play against when their intensity drops.

There’s also an alarming trend of losses to lower-ranked teams. All five of Liverpool’s losses in the league have come against teams in the bottom eight, including four who were in the bottom five. Is it complacency? Are they too easy to pick off on the counterattack? “What has happened here, has happened too often this season,” Klopp said at King Power Stadium. Liverpool simply were not ready for Leicester, despite having two weeks to prepare. The defence left space behind for Vardy — one of the league’s quickest strikers — to exploit, which is unforgivable. And Liverpool didn’t match the work rate of an opponent from whom there would obviously be a reaction following the criticism of Leicester’s players because of their perceived role in Ranieri’s departure. “We didn’t adapt well in the game,” Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum said. “We were not ready at the beginning of the game.” And then there’s the seemingly annual concerns about Liverpool’s defence, which featured two midfielders — Lucas Leiva at centre back and James Milner at left back — against Leicester. Klopp’s failure to significantly improve Liverpool’s defence in the three transfer windows he has had at Anfield might be his biggest mistake. No other team in the top eight has conceded as many goals as Liverpool (33) so far this season. Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius are mistake-prone goalkeepers who have been in and out of the side, Milner isn’t a long-term solution at left back, and they are too weak at centre back no matter who plays out of Joel Matip, Lucas, Dejan Lovren or Ragnar Klavan. There is no immediate threat to Klopp’s position — he is too highly thought of at Liverpool — but there is a sense of deja vu at a club that hasn’t won the English league since 1990 and cannot compete financially with other heavyweights in English football. In the six-team race for the four Champions League spots, two big teams will miss out. Liverpool increasingly looks like being one of them. More from Premier League Bilic reveals Chinese admiration for Carroll

