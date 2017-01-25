I would be stupid to quit Spurs, Kane says

For the second successive season, Spurs are battling for the Premier League title and are looking forward to moving into their new pounds 750 million stadium in time for the 2018-19 season. Asked by Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport about the interest in him and his teammates, Kane said: “I would be surprised if any of my teammates were to leave now. Something’s going on here, we’re just missing that last step to win trophies. It would be stupid to leave now.”