  • January 30, 2017
Gerrard not sure of success as a manager

Former England star takes charge of Reds youth team

AFP
17:53 January 27, 2017

London: England great Steven Gerrard says that only time will tell whether he measures up as being good enough to be a football manager. The 36-year-old, capped 114 times and a rampaging midfielder in his pomp, begins his new career in February as a youth coach at his beloved Liverpool, who hired him earlier this month. Gerrard, who won the Champions League, Uefa Cup, FA Cup and three League Cups but never the Premier League title with Liverpool, turned down an offer from third-tier MK Dons for him to become their manager last November. He thought it was too soon to launch himself into managing a club. “There’s no rush, no timescale,” said Gerrard.

