From champions to relegation for Leicester City?

Leicester haven’t scored in five league games in 2017 and are still without a win away from home all season, hardly encouraging statistics ahead of an important game next weekend at 17th-placed Swansea City.

Unconfirmed reports of dressing-room unrest have surfaced in the British media in recent weeks, adding to Leicester’s problems. The team clearly misses the influence of central midfielder N’Golo Kante, who left for Chelsea in the off-season, while other star players from last season — notably Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy — have lost their form altogether. Motivation also seems an issue, with progress in the Champions League having been the priority in the first half of the season.