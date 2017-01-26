Forward Zarate returns to England

London: Argentine forward Mauro Zarate has joined Watford from Fiorentina on a two-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.
“The Hornets are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Argentine forward Mauro Zarate,” Watford said on their website, without revealing financial details of the transfer.
Zarate, 29, joined Fiorentina from West Ham United a year ago and made 26 appearances for the Serie A club, scoring seven goals.
In addition to West Ham, he has also played for Queens Park Rangers and Birmingham City in England, as well as formative club Velez Sarsfield, Qatari outfit Al Sadd, Lazio and Inter Milan.
Walter Mazzarri’s Watford are currently 14th in the Premier League table, eight points above the relegation zone, and visit third-tier Millwall in the FA Cup on Sunday.