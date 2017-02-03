Dwight Yorke supports Wayne Rooney China move

Abu Dhabi: Dwight Yorke would not begrudge Wayne Rooney, Manchester United’s record goalscorer, seeking a bumper pay-day in China due to his limited opportunities at the Red Devils.
Rooney has reportedly been the subject of lucrative Chinese Super League bids after being largely a substitute for United this season.
He did, however, break Sir Bobby Charlton’s United goalscoring record with his 250th goal last month, despite being mostly overlooked in favour of Zlatan Ibrahimovic by Jose Mourinho.
But Yorke told Gulf News in an exclusive interview in Dubai held by Manchester United sponsors Gulf Oil on Thursday evening: “From being number one at the club and everything he’s achieved in the game, does he want to be a part-time player? The Chinese are really making some serious noise and putting their money where their mouth is.”
But would it not be a waste of Rooney’s talent to play in a lesser league?
“But does he want to be coming on as a substitute or go to China and make a huge amount of money?” the former United striker said. “If it were me, I would think about going somewhere else.”