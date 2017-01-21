Conte seeks to put Costa furore to bed

“Our challenge is to keep the right concentration and to think this type of game is very important for the table if you take three points,” said the former Juventus and Italy head coach.

“We have to focus on our target because if you think it will be easy you make a big mistake and you can pay for that at the end of the season. “Hull City are a good team. They won their last game against Bournemouth. They changed their coach and usually when you do that there is a great reaction from the players.” Hull have indeed enjoyed an upturn in fortunes since Marco Silva was appointed as the successor to Mike Phelan on January 5. They beat Swansea City 2-0 in the FA Cup third round and won 3-1 against Bournemouth last weekend, leaving them in the relegation zone on goal difference alone. Their only misstep was a 2-0 defeat at Manchester United in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final. Even then it took an 87th-minute Marouane Fellaini header for United to feel comfortable. “Nothing has been done differently in our preparations this week because we are playing Chelsea,” Silva said. “We have done the normal things that we have done for the previous games against Swansea, Manchester United and Bournemouth. “The only difference this week is that we have had more time to prepare ahead of the game. “That is important for me and my players. They have had more time to work with my ideas and hopefully we will see the benefits on Sunday.” Silva could hand a debut to Norwegian right back Omar Elabdellaoui, who joined on loan from the manager’s former club Olympiakos on Friday. But he must make a change in midfield after Jake Livermore joined West Bromwich Albion for a reported fee of 10 million pounds ($12.3 million, €11.5 million). Captain John Terry returns from suspension for Chelsea, but is likely to be named on the bench. More from Premier League Sunderland sign Lescott until end of season

