Catch us if you can: Chelsea seem unstoppable

“It will not be an easy ride, but they are not going to become casual. That’s 100 per cent. They look very, very serious. I think I can see them staying on top with the quality they have, but also with how solid they are and how concentrated they are. They look in good shape. “There are many good teams in the Premier League with attacking football, flair and individual class. But from all these teams, Chelsea look the most solid. They always defend with numbers. They always defend with five and two holding midfielders, minimum. So seven players. And, because they are really fit, they make that offensive transition their main offensive weapon. They’re 10 points clear at the top. This is why.”