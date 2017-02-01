Burnley splash out the cash for Brady

“I am very, very happy. Since I was a kid, one of my dreams was to perform in one of the biggest leagues in the world, so now that it’s happening I can’t wait to start playing,” Gabbiadini said.

Saints director of football Les Reed added: “Manolo is another exciting addition to our attacking line-up ahead of the final months of the season. “We have worked hard behind the scenes to agree a deal for him.” Earlier in the day, Southampton confirmed the loan signing of goalkeeper Mouez Hassen from Nice until the end of the season. The 21-year-old is reunited with his former manager Puel and provides cover for first-choice Fraser Forster, with deputy Alex McCarthy out injured. Struggling champions Leicester signed Mali defender Molla Wague on loan until the end of the season. France-born Wague joins on loan from Udinese with the consent of his Spanish parent club Granada and the Foxes have an option to buy in the close-season. “I’m delighted to be at Leicester City and I can’t wait to get started. It’s a wonderful club and I’m excited to have the chance to show what I can do in the Premier League with the champions,” Wague said. Swansea sealed a cash-plus-player deal for Aston Villa striker Jordan Ayew, with Wales defender Neil Taylor going in the opposite direction. Ayew, on Ghana duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, has signed a contract with Swansea until 2020. 10 biggest incoming Premier League transfers (* denotes fee as reported by British media) Gabriel Jesus: Palmeiras (BRA) to Manchester City, £27 million * ($33.6 million, 31.3 million euros) Morgan Schneiderlin; Manchester United to Everton, £20 million rising to £24 million Wilfred Ndidi: Genk (BEL) to Leicester City, £15 million* Manolo Gabbiadini: Napoli (ITA) to Southampton, £14 million* Patrick van Aanholt; Sunderland to Crystal Palace, £14 million* Saido Berahino: West Bromwich Albion to Stoke City, £12 million rising to £15 million Jeff Schlupp: Leicester City to Crystal Palace, £12 million Ademola Lookman: Charlton Athletic to Everton, £11 million* Robert Snodgrass: Hull City to West Ham United, £10.2 million Jake Livermore: Hull City to West Bromwich Albion, £10 million* More from Premier League Ranieri doesn’t fear the sack at Leicester City

