Bilic sweats over Carroll fitness

“It is not anything major,” Bilic told a news conference on Thursday. “Andy felt something similar to what he had at Middlesbrough and hopefully he will be OK for Saturday.” “Players have to train to maintain fitness and it is about finding a balance, especially with a history of injuries. But if there is a niggle it is not a problem to rest, even for a whole week, and with Andy that is the case.” Defender Aaron Cresswell and midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate are also doubts ahead of the visit of eighth-placed West Brom, with Bilic anticipating a stern test for his side.