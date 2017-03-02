Afellay signs new two-year deal with Stoke

London: Midfielder Ibrahim Afellay has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at Stoke City till 2019, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
The 30-year-old, who joined Stoke in 2015, has made 46 appearances under manager Mark Hughes but missed much of the current season with a knee injury.
Fellow Premier League club Burnley, meanwhile, have signed the grandson of Ron Flowers, a member of England’s 1966 World Cup winning squad, the Premier League club said.
Harry Flowers caught the eye of Burnley’s scouts while playing for Brocton in the ninth tier of English football.