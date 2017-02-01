Payet shines for Marseille in French Cup

Payet rejoined the Ligue 1 side on a four-and-a-half-year deal on Sunday after Marseille paid 30 million euros (Dh115 million; $31.3 million, 25 million pounds) to bring him back to the Stade Velodrome. And the 29-year-old former West Ham player came on to a standing ovation after 94 minutes as the Cup clash was deadlocked 1-1 and heading into extra-time. “It was exceptional, a moment that I will remember forever,” said an emotional Payet. (AFP)