UAE come back to beat Japan in a thriller 5-4

However, Ali Karim sent a low free-kick into the bottom corner of the net before Hasham Muntaser levelled with less than a minute of the period remaining. Ali Mohammad then put the UAE in front for the first time as his long-range strike bobbled in the sand to beat Terukina Shingo. Goto brought Japan back on terms with a well-taken set-piece, but UAE then did the damage as Haitham Mohammad and Ahmad Beshr registered late on to effectively seal the points.