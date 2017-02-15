Sibling rivalry spices up Europa League tie

“Of course, it would be great if I could score against them again, but I hope we can win the game because that’s the most important thing, then it would be a bonus if I managed to grab a goal.”

A goal for Martial will also have an impact on United's finances as his 25th strike in their colours will trigger a 10 million euros (Dh38.7 million) payment to his former club Monaco. Saint-Etienne could be forgiven, however, for paying more attention to Martial's teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who scored 14 goals in 13 matches against them during his time at Paris Saint-Germain. Thursday's game will allow Saint-Etienne to end a near 40-year wait to grace the Old Trafford turf for the first time. The sides previously met in the European Cup Winners' Cup first round in 1977, but the second leg was played at Plymouth Argyle on England's south coast after crowd trouble marred the first leg. Following a 1-1 draw at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, United prevailed 2-0 in the second leg courtesy of goals from Stuart Pearson and Steve Coppell. Saint-Etienne go into the game on the back of a breezy 4-0 win over Ligue 1's bottom club Lorient, which defender Kevin Malcuit believes was helpful preparation. "It's always good to go to Manchester," he said. "It will be a pleasure to play at Old Trafford, which is a mythical stadium. We're really happy to be playing this team, although we know they are stronger than us." In the pick of Thursday's other first-leg ties, Serie A's second-place team Roma travel to Villarreal, Borussia Moenchengladbach host Fiorentina and Tottenham Hotspur visit Belgian side Gent. Fixtures Thursday (Five past midnight UAE time unless stated): Anderlecht v Zenit St Petersburg, Astra Giurgiu v Genk (10pm), Athletic Bilbao v Apoel Nicosia, AZ Alkmaar v Lyon (10pm), Borussia Moenchengladbach v Fiorentina (10pm), Celta Vigo v Shakhtar Donetsk (10pm), Gent v Tottenham Hotspur (10pm), Hapoel Be'er Sheva v Besiktas, Krasnodar v Fenerbahce (10pm), Legia Warsaw v Ajax, Ludogorets v FC Copenhagen (10pm), Manchester United v Saint-Etienne, Olympiakos v Osmanlispor (10pm), PAOK Salonika v Schalke, Rostov v Sparta Prague (10pm), Villarreal v Roma
















