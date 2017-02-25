Rangers need some stability, interim boss says

Glasgow: Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty says the Glasgow giants need some stability at the club after they slumped to a 2-1 defeat to Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Friday. It was the second loss in a week to forget for the Gers after Dundee downed them by the same score at Dens Park last Sunday. The Ibrox club have won just one of their past seven matches in the Scottish Premiership and they remain six points behind second-placed Aberdeen, who host Ross County on Saturday. When asked whether he would consider applying for the job that Mark Warburton vacated a fortnight ago Murty said the defeat had left him too down to discuss it. “I have gone through loads of emotions and now’s not the time for me to look at that,” the under-20s coach said.