PLC continues its efforts to grow the League

Al Mestaka also discussed future plans and said: “We are about to finalise the safety and security workshop that will be held in mid-February where we will host experts from the AFC and Uefa. We started working on the safety and security project in the past period through workshops and field visits while the media training for players will be conducted on February 23-25 as part of our objectives to develop the league and support all parts of the professional organisation to move forward for the best”.