Persepolis coach cracks the whip ahead of Al Wahda tie

“It will be a very tough game at home also because we are coming after a big defeat in Qatar. Now it is crucial for us to win these three points. We are playing at home against a very good team, who are capable of running for 120 minutes, if necessary. They just run, run and run never stop at all and have a very good coach in Ivankovic. He used to work here in Al Wahda so he knows how it works here,” said Aguirre adding that he has a full team at his disposal and all are raring to go.

"We have a full side by the grace of God and all are in the best of shape. They all are pumped up and want to get those three points and want to give their fans lots to cheer. If we have to stay alive in the group we have no choice but to win," revealed Aguirre, who chose to keep his cards close to his heart when asked about using his key playmaker Jorge Valdivia from the start. "Valdivia came in the second half and he made a big impact. I have 25 players and Valdivia is a different quality but he is coming after a long injury lay-off. He needs time to get to top form. Against Al Rayyan I decided he will be a good choice for the second half. The set-piece mistake cost us but maybe he will start tomorrow." Wahda's ace striker Tagliabue reiterated his coach's sentiments — saying the contest will be tough and they will have to be at the top of their game. "It will be a tough match. In the last match, we committed two mistakes and conceded two goals. Hopefully, we will not do that here and we will be lucky enough to convert the chances that come our way. Mentally, all the players are ready to give a good performance and want to do well in international matches." Elsewhere, 2016 runners-up Al Ain take on Uzbekistan's Bunyodkor in Group C, with both sides looking to record their first three points from the contest. Al Ain settled for a 1-1 draw at home to Zob Ahan in match one, while Bunyodkor's 2-0 reversal to Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli was their 15th game without a win in the tournament. "Al Ain managed a single point at home in a match we deserved to win but it is football. We didn't make use of the opportunities. Bunyodkor gave a strong performance in the first round of the competition. They have skilful players and have a fluent style of play. I expect a tough match and we will have to put our best performance," said Al Ain coach Zoran Mamic.

