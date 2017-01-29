Moraes eager to rebuild Chapecoense

Lisbon: Former Benfica and Roma goalkeeper Artur Moraes says he did not think twice when he was invited to return to Brazil to play for Chapecoense after most of its squad was wiped out in a plane crash. “Practically everyone in the world is rooting for Chapecoense at the moment. I am one of them, I could not say no,” the 36-year-old Brazilian said in an interview published in Portuguese daily Diario de Noticias. “I didn’t doubt embracing this cause. When they called me I did not delay in replying and wanted to take the first plane to come help. Playing for Chapecoense at this moment is not just a job, it is a life choice. “To be able to lift this club up, be part of this story, is also why I accepted this challenge,” he added.