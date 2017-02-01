Mamic takes over as Al Ain coach

“This club deserves to win the League, the Cup and this club deserves to play in the Champions League and win that trophy. This is what I like, the club with big reputation and club with big ambition. I want you to accept me and my staff. We don’t have much time as we have a match against an opponent on Friday who beat us in the Cup game. It won’t be an easy match,” said Mamic adding that, he spoke to Dalic and his staff and managed a lot of inputs from him.

Meanwhile, Al Wasl will be looking to take advantage of a depleted Al Wahda side to move into the second spot in the standings with a win in round 17 of the Arabian Gulf League at their home ground Zabeel Stadium on Thursday. The action starts at 8.15pm. ‘The Cheetahs’ come into this contest after a 2-1 win over Al Nasr and have moved into third place with 33 points. Al Wahda, on the other hand, are fifth with 25 points and have their task cut out in the absence of several key players. They will be missing the services of two of their key players — Hungarian winger Balazs Dzsudzsak and Argentine striker Sebastian Tagliabue. Both are serving suspension following the red card they received during their round 15 match against Al Jazira which they lost 1-5 Their Chilean star medio Jorge Valdivia, though taking part in training, is not expected to take the field as he is still not match fit, revealed coach Javier Aguirre. However, goalkeeper Rashed Al Suwaidi, after serving a one-match ban, is back in the side. “Valdivia has fully recovered from injury and took part in training, but is still not cent per cent match-fit,” said coach Aguirre adding that he wants to make sure Valdivia is fit for the AFC Champions League play-off clash later in the week against Wehdat of Jordan, who beat India’s Bangalore FC 2-1 on Tuesday. A win against Wehdat will allow Al Wahda to join Qatar’s Al Rayyan, Saudi’s Al Hilal and Iran’s Persepolis in Group B of the continental showpiece event. “Defender Ahmad Rashid and medio Sultan Al Ghafri is back in the side. We have been in such situations before so we are confident of doing well. A win here will be a boost going into the AFC clash,” asserted Aguirre. Al Ahli will also be looking to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to Al Ain last week when they take on Dibba on Friday. Fixtures Thursday’s matches Al Dhafra vs Sharjah (5:25pm) Al Wasl vs Al Wahda (08:15) Al Jazira vs Kalba (5.25pm) Friday Dibba vs Al Ahli (5:15pm) Al Ain vs Al Nasr (8:15pm) Saturday Hatta vs Bani Yas (5:15) Al Shabab vs Emirates (8:15) More from More Football Mamic delighted with winning start at Al Ain

